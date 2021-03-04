FCC's turnover from waste activities stable in 2020

The Spanish services concern FCC posted revenues of €2.89bn from its Environment business area for the year 2020. Division revenues edged only 1 per cent lower against the prior year and still accounted for nearly half of the concerns consolidated sales, according to FCC's annual financial report which was released at the end of February.

The concern attributed the relative stability of division turnover to its involvement in the provision of essential services. Most of FCC's Environment revenues (80 per cent) are generated through waste collection, treatment and disposal and street cleaning operations. The remaining 20 per cent are generated through municipal services such as maintenance of green spaces and sewerage systems.

Environment division earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by nearly 8 per cent against 2019 performance to €451m. The business area's operating earnings (Ebit) tumbled nearly 17 per cent to land at €216m for the year. FCC attributed the reduction in profitability to poorer performance by its UK waste to energy (wte) plants. Waste arisings from the commercial sector were down, depressing input volumes, and the energy from waste business had also been adversely affected by lower electricity prices and rising maintenance costs.

