EU Commission publishes roadmap for textiles strategy

The European Commission intends to present its strategy for a sustainable textiles sector in the third quarter of 2021 and recently published its roadmap for the project. Companies, industry associations and individual citizens can give feedback on the document until 2 February. Later in the year, a 12-week formal public consultation will take place.

With its textiles strategy, the European Commission is pursuing a number of objectives. It wants to strengthen the competitiveness of the European textile industry against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis. It will also address aspects of the circular economy with a view to production, consumption, recycling and waste management of textiles. The strategy will also promote the uptake of secondary raw materials and consider the role of extended producer responsibility. Moreover, the strategy will facilitate and encourage sustainable investments and innovations and tackle the topic of hazardous chemicals in textile materials.