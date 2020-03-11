Covid-19: PRSE in Amsterdam postponed

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) is being postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus, organisers announced on Wednesday. The exhibition and conference was scheduled to run from 25 to 26 March in Amsterdam. A new date has yet to be set.

The PRSE is jointly organised by Crain Communications and the trade organisation Plastics Recyclers Europe. According to the event organisers, the decision to postpone was taken following consultations with exhibitors, speakers, pre-registered visitors and the venue, and considering the significant impact of international travel at this time.

The winner of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe, which was to be announced on 26 March, will also be named at a later date.

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) plans to announce shortly whether its Spring Convention in Istanbul, Turkey will go ahead. The event is scheduled from 17 to 20 May.