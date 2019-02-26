Acciona-led consortium preferred bidder for £150m Scottish wte plant

A consortium consisting of the Spanish construction concern Acciona, Indaver and Keppel Seghers has been selected to build and operate a waste to energy (wte) plant in north-eastern Scotland. The final go ahead for the £150m (ca. €174m) plant is expected early next month.

On Monday afternoon the Aberdeen City Council announced that Acciona’s consortium with waste management company Indaver and technology supplier KeppelSeghers had been named preferred bidder for the NESS Energy Project, which includes the construction of the energy from waste (EfW) plant and a 20-year operating contract. The city council’s partners in the NESS Energy Project are the Aberdeenshire and Moray Councils. Before the final contract can be signed, each of the three partner councils must approve the “recommendation to award” and an inter-authority agreement setting out the terms of the cooperation between the councils. Votes are scheduled for “early March”.

The proposed NESS Energy plant would have an annual processing capacity of around 150,000 tonnes per year, with the input material to consist exclusively of residual waste from the partnership councils. Scottish legislation will forbid the landfilling of all biodegradable waste as of 2021. As currently scheduled, the residual waste treatment facility would go online in 2022.