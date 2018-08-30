Alba SE's turnover declines to €231m in first half

The German scrap recycler Alba SE faced a decline in revenues to €231m in the first half of its 2018 financial year, according to the financial report published on the website of Alba Group. Alba SE had reported revenues of €243m for the first six months of 2017.

However, these figures are scarcely comparable with one another. The downturn of about 5 per cent in revenues was essentially due to the sale of ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling subsidiaries in the first quarter of 2017, the report states. Alba SE's remaining entities boosted their revenues, primarily thanks to a positive trend in prices for ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

The company's half-year results are also lower than one year ago. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) from the continuing operations had plunged €17.2m to €3.4m, Alba SE said in its report. Post-tax profits and group net income plummeted from €24.97m to €1.72m.

The full report on Alba SE's half-year results will appear in the next issue of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 5 September.