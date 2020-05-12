Alpla doubles PET recycling capacity in Poland

Austria’s Alpla group started up a second PET regranulation line in Poland at the beginning of May. The new line doubles capacity at the subsidiary PET Recycling Team in Radomsko from 15,000 to 30,000 tonnes a year of recycled PET. Georg Lässer, head of recycling at Alpla, said that the expansion of recycling activities by 2025 is a “key target”. Alpla, a plastic packaging producer, pledged at the end of 2018 to invest €50m towards this goal when it signed on to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, an initiative of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The PET recycling facility in Radomsko has 90 employees and can produce up to 30,000 tonnes of flakes a year from post-consumer PET bottles. The new line increases the site's capacity to produce extruded regranulate from 15,000 to 30,000 tonnes a year, which will be “used solely to produce new packaging units for European customers, in keeping with the bottle-to-bottle principle,” Alpla said. All of the input material comes from Poland and neighbouring countries, according to the company. The new extrusion system was supplied by the Austrian firm Starlinger, which has been providing recycling technology to Alpla for many years.

Alpla said it had also switched over to renewable energy at the Radomsko site. The production of 1 kilogram of PET regranulate now results in emissions of just 0.27 kg of CO2e, according to the company, which represents 88 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the production of primary PET.