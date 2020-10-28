Supply and demand for ordinary RCP grades relatively balanced in France

Forecasts made in September that recovered paper (RCP) prices would fall again in October on the French market were not borne out. Relatively balanced supply and demand have kept prices stable for ordinary grades in France over the month. Market players interviewed by EUWID reported that this was due to pretty good demand in combination with not especially high arisings for the month of October. Many merchants said that their inventories were empty and everything that came in was being sold.

Buyers confirmed that recovered paper supply had not yet returned to pre-Covid levels but also stressed that sourcing material was not an issue. Most of them stated that they had enough recovered paper on stock in October, although there had been exceptions here and there. Corrugated case material manufacturers described their order books as a little thicker, which had prompted them to raise their own sales prices.

Business with the Far East in October was also better than several sources had feared. Generally speaking, a little less recovered paper was shipped to Asia in October than in recent months, but merchants talking to EUWID were still pleased with demand.

