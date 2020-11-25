Strong demand buoys recovered paper prices in the UK

The drop – or even crash – on the UK recovered paper market which some some market experts had predicted for November failed to materialise. On the contrary, prices for the ordinary grades rose markedly in some cases, while in others they at least remained stable, according to business insiders.

One reason for this development is the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It may sound cynical, but the first wave in March lifted the recycling industry out of a deep crisis,” commented one market insider, adding: “And now the pandemic is creating momentum again.”

Collection volumes in the UK are also still below the prior-year level. But in Continental Europe, measures implemented to contain the pandemic have again resulted in much tighter supplies. As a result, many paper producers are returning to the British market to source feedstock, repeating the pattern seen in March.

