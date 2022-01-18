Is the German recovered paper market headed for a reversal?

Prices for bulk recovered paper grades stayed largely the same in December on the German market after moving lower in October and November. After the turn of the year, the paper industry had reportedly sought but failed to achieve significant price cuts. Market participants told EUWID that prices have barely changed in January.

By way of explanation, insiders often pointed to unusually low collection volumes for the time of year. Combined with mounting uncertainty about the additional measures that might be taken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and their impacts on the availability of recovered paper, the low arisings may trigger a rebound in prices in February, some market participants believe. The downward trend in prices observed in October and November could thus be reversed again as early as next month.

Price increases by more than €100 for certain grades in 2021

Recovered paper prices soared across the board in Germany last year. The analysis of prices quoted by recovered paper suppliers and consumers revealed net increases of more than €70/t for mixed paper (1.02) and used corrugated kraft II (4.03) for 2021. Supermarket paper and board (1.04) became over €80/t more expensive during the course of the year. Similar mark-ups were booked for coloured letters (2.06).

Prices for newspapers (2.01), sorted graphic paper for deinking (1.11), white newsprint/magazine paper (3.14/3.15) and white woodfree uncoated shavings (3.18.01) all leapt by more than €100/t last year. Multi printing (3.10) prices did not increase as much in 2021, with a cumulative net hike of just €50/t emerging once the December figures were in.

