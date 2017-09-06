British PVC recycling on the rise

The PVC industry's recycling scheme Recovinyl registered 120,392 tonnes of recycled PVC in the UK last year, a new record. The figure represented an improvement of 12 per cent on 2015 and accounted for just over 20 per cent of all the PVC recycled through Recovinyl in its 18 European member countries

The lion's share or 62 per cent of the recycled material consisted of PVC-U window profiles. The remainder comprised pipes, rigid and flexible PVC films and cables. The increase was attributed to on-going investment in recycling infrastructure and and increasing demand from manufacturers for good quality recycled material.

