British recovered paper prices decline in January

Recovered paper collection volumes in the UK were higher in mid-January than expected. At the same time, demand for common grades was lower than anticipated. Market experts attribute buyers' lack of interest mainly to the reduced volume of import licenses issued to Chinese companies, which fell well short of expectations, and the resulting saturation of other markets.

Prices for mixed paper and board were still quite strong at the beginning of the month, but declined both on the domestic and export market in subsequent weeks. Demand for old corrugated containers was quite subdued both from China and from British paper mills.

The market for deinking paper was more stable, but there was still a reduction in price. It was noticeable that recycling companies were separating as much sorted graphic paper for deinking as possible in order to reduce their volumes of mixed paper, EUWID was told.

