Carbios: First bottles from 100% “biorecycled” PET

The French start-up Carbios has made the first PET bottles out of 100 per cent recycled fibre. The French company uses an enzyme to break down PET waste into its components – at a temperature of 60 degrees. Carbios refers to the method as “enzymatic biorecycling”.

Alain Marty, chief scientific officer at Carbios, noted that this biological process could break down all types of PET waste into its original components and reuse them to make new plastic products for applications, such as PET bottles. The technology “provides a breakthrough solution to help solve society’s growing waste problem,” he said.

According to Carbios, the process is capable of turning PET plastic waste to its original components at a rate of 97 per cent in 16 hours. Clear, coloured, opaque and complex PET plastic bottles can be recycled using the process. Carbios’s CEO Jean-Claude Lumaret described this process as a milestone for bringing technology to the market. “With the construction of our demonstration plant to start later this year, we are aiming to engage the whole plastics industry in a transition towards a circular economy and take a leadership role as a global license provider for the biorecycling of PET plastics and fibres.”