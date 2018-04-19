China announces further recyclate import bans

China will implement bans on imports of a further 32 types of secondary raw materials in the next two years. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) announced on Thursday that imports of sixteen types of solid waste, including “compressed car scraps” and scrapped ships, will be banned from 31 December 2018. An import ban for sixteen other material streams, including stainless steel scrap, is to go into effect on 31 December 2019.

The MEE sees the restrictions as a step towards phasing out imports of solid waste that can be replaced by domestic resources before the end of 2019. After beginning imports of secondary raw materials in the 1980s, the country had become the world's largest importer of recyclable materials, said the MEE. However, the ministry notes that the solid waste often contains "harmful elements", and believes the import bans would reduce environmental pollution.

