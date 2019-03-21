CNIM achieves revenue and earnings increases in 2018

The plant engineering company CNIM saw its environment division close out the 2018 year with growth in revenues, order intake and order backlog. In the announcement of its financial figures for the year, the French concern named the plants in Sharja in the UAE, Grangemouth in Scotland and Troyes in France were its most important new projects during the reporting year. The division's backlog stood at over €700m as of the end of the year, revenues at €493m.

The division's current operating result had, however, been negative. The loss of nearly €15m stemmed from difficulties at a specific project in the UK following the insolvency of a consortium partner from the construction industry, CNIM reported.

Including its second business area, "innovation and systems, the concern generated consolidated revenues of around €690m, a year-over-year increase of around 10 per cent. Net profit reached €32.8m, and with that came in more than 50 per cent higher than the prior-year figure of €20.5m.