A consortium consisting of the French plant builder CNIM and two Kuwaiti partners has been named the “preferred investor” for the planned Al Kabd waste-to-energy plant in Kuwait. The facility will have the capacity to treat 3,274 tonnes per day, which represents around half of Kuwait’s municipal waste arisings, and will generate around 100 MW of electricity, CNIM says.

The consortium, comprising CNIM, Gulf Investment Corporation and Al Mulla Group Holding Co, was selected after an invitation to tender issued by the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) received three bids from international consortia. The BOT (build, operate, transfer) contract includes the construction of the wte plant and its operation for 25 years after building is completed. The final award of the contract is dependent on an audit by the State Audit Bureau, among other things, CNIM said.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.