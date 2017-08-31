Coca-Cola still far from its recycling goals

The beverage concern Coca-Cola continues to fall short of its own recycling targets for packaging material. Only around 59 per cent of the bottles and cans the company brought onto the market around the world last year could be reused or recycled, according to Coca-Cola Company's annual sustainability report. The company has set a goal of 75 per cent which it hopes to achieve by 2020. In the last two years, however, that objective has grown increasingly far off as recycling rates slipped. In 2014, Coca-Cola had achieved a combined reuse and recycling rate of 61 per cent.

"Unfortunately, the reality is we still haven’t made the progress we wanted," Coca-Cola admitted. The concern named economic challenges, regulatory issues and a lack of necessary infrastructure and collaboration among the reasons for its failure to move closer to its long-term target. To solve the "bigger issue" of waste management and recycling, thereby boosting the recycling of its own bottles and cans, Coca-Cola sees a need for more collective action involving industry, government and civil society.

Coca-Cola viewed European collection and recycling efforts positively. The concern expressed pride that 75 per cent of the bottles and cans it brought onto the market in Western Europe last year were reused or collected for recycling. However, the recycling rate for developed countries as a whole lay at only 59 per cent and with that, slightly lower than the 60 per cent that had been achieved on markets in developing countries.

In 2016, single-use PET bottles dominated Coca-Cola's packaging mix, accounting for 68 per cent of packaging material. The single-use plastic bottles were followed by cans made of aluminium and steel, accounting for 14 per cent of packaging, refillable glass bottles (9 per cent) and refillable PET bottles (7 per cent). Single-use glass bottles accounted for 2 per cent of packaging.

