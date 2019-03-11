The EU Commission has taken action against Poland and Slovakia for continuing failures to comply with the Landfill Directive. This is the second warning for Slovakia, meaning that the Commission could refer the case to the European Court of Justice if the member state does not provide a satisfactory response within two months.

According to the Commission , there are still 21 operational landfills in Slovakia which fail to meet the requirements established in the EU Landfill Directive and for which the member state has yet to submit "site conditioning plans" explaining how the facility could be brought into compliance. A further 14 non-compliant landfills, while no longer accepting waste, had not been closed as required by the Directive.

In Poland, six municipal landfills had still to undergo definitive shutdown and rehabilitation, said the Commission. The deadline set under the Directive passed in 2012.