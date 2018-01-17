Commission releases Strategy on Plastics

The EU Commission introduced a package of measures meant to reduce the environmental harm caused by plastic and plastic waste as part of its “Strategy on Plastics in the Circular Economy” on Tuesday afternoon.

To support recycling and the demand for secondary raw materials, the EU Commission is looking to develop European quality standards for sorted plastic waste and for recycled plastic. In addition, the Commission has called on private and public sector actors to come forward with “substantive” voluntary commitments by June 2018. Together, the commitments are to raise the amount of recycled plastic used in new products on the EU market to 10 million tonnes by 2025.

All plastic packaging should be recyclable

A series of further measures are intended to improve the profitability of recycling. To ensure that by 2030 all plastic packaging in the EU is recyclable or reusable, the EU Commission plans to revise the essential requirements for packaging laid down in the the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive. In addition, separate collection and sorting of waste plastic is to be better harmonised across Europe, yielding cost savings of €100 per tonne collected.

The Commission's Plastics Strategy is accompanied by a proposal for a Directive on port reception facilities for the delivery of waste from ships intended to reduce the amount of waste winding up in the ocean, as well as by a Communication on options to address the interface between chemical, product and waste legislation, a report on oxo-degradable plastics and a Communication on a monitoring framework for the circular economy.

We are offering full coverage of the EU Strategy on Plastics, complete with reactions from NGOs and trade organisations, in the next edition of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (02/2018) due out next week.

