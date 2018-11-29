EU member states want to set a cap on the concentration of the flame retardant decaBDE in recycled materials, but would set that limit substantially higher than the one supported by the European Parliament. According to a Tuesday statement, the Council position on Regulation on Persistent Organic Pollutants includes a provision allowing a total concentration of up to 500 ppm of polybrominated diphenyl ethers in recycled materials. DecaBDE is a commonly used flame retardant falling into this category. Tuesday's agreement forms the basis of Council's negotiation position in upcoming trilogue talks on the recast Regulation with the Parliament.

The decaBDE cap set in the European Parliament's draft of the POP Regulation stands at only 10 ppm, which recycling trade organisations fear could mean the end of recycling of eelectrical and electronic waste (WEEE) and end-of-life vehicles (ELV). Trade groups including EuRIC (European Recycling Industries’ Confederation) and European Electronics Recyclers Association (EERA) have called for the decaBDE limit to be set at 1000 ppm, consistent with the restriction set by the REACh Regulation. EERA has said it hoped that the trilogue would lead to "more realistic" limits.