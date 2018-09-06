De Rugy is France's new environment minister

The speaker of the French National Assembly, François de Rugy, was appointed environment minister on Tuesday. He succeeds Nicolas Hulot, who announced his resignation last week. Mr De Rugy pledged in an interview that he would not deviate from the "path of ecological transition" that the French people have called for.

France's new environment minister is considered a pragmatist. Mr De Rugy comes from Nantes, where he was active in environmental organisations. In 1997 he joined the French Green party and served as transport councillor for the city of Nantes from 2001 to 2008. He has been a member of the National Assembly since 2007, where he was a member of the ecology group before aligning himself with the President Emmanuel Macron's "La République en Marche" movement in 2017.