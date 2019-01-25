Deficits in WEEE legislation in Estonia and Romania

The European Commission calls upon Estonia and Romania to bring their national rules on e-waste fully in line with the EU Directive on waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) adopted in 2012. Romania's implementing legislation lacks a specific provision requiring all separately collected e-waste to be treated in an environmentally sound manner. In addition, there are inconsistencies regarding collection facilities and other inaccurate provisions and incomplete reflections of EU legislation, according to the EU Commission's update on infringement procedures published on Thursday.

Shortcomings in Estonia's legislation reportedly include "incomplete definitions of key terms, a lack of clarity in the obligations to be imposed on producers, and a failure to require proof if waste of electrical and electronic equipment is exported to countries outside the EU".

The EU Commission has decided to launch the first stage of infringement proceedings by sending a letter of formal notice to each country. They will have two months to respond. If the Commission considers their response not satisfactory or the member states miss that deadline, it may launch the second stage of proceedings which involves setting a final two-month deadline. If the member states fail to achieve compliance during that period, the Commission may then decide to refer the case to the European Court of Justice.