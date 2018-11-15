French group Derichebourg increased sales in its metals recycling and environmental activities during the past financial year by almost 9 per cent to around €2.12bn. "This increase is all the more significant since the recycling business has had to contend with a difficult geopolitical environment since the start of the summer," the company said referring to the trade conflicts triggered by the US government.

According to Derichebourg, the impact of the "tense geopolitical environment" on profitability had been limited due to the group's low inventory strategy. "We have managed to post a good level of activity and maintain profitability at a level that is expected to remain one of the best in the recycling industry," said Abderaman El Aoufir, Derichebourg group deputy managing director. Overall, the company, which is also active in the services sector, expects recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to remain at the previous year's level. Derichebourg will publish the results for the financial year ended 30 September after the close of trading on 4 December.