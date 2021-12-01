EU assesses remedies offered by Veolia and Suez

Last week, the French environmental groups Veolia and Suez submitted a package of commitments to the EU Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition to secure approval of their proposed merger, according to the register of ongoing procedures. The provisional deadline for the assessment is December 14.

At the beginning of November, Veolia voiced its confidence that approval of the EU antitrust authority would be granted by mid-December and that the public takeover offer for Suez could be completed at the end of the year. To address competition concerns, Veolia has already agreed to resell much of Suez’s waste management and water business in France as well as its water activities in several other countries, including Italy, the Czech Republic, India, and Australia.

The buyers will be a consortium of financial investors Meridiam and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), each of which will take over 40 percent of the "New Suez", and the state-owned French bank Caisse des Dépôts Group and the insurance company CNP Assurances, which will own the remaining 20 percent.

The full report appears in EUWID Recycling & Waste Management 24/2021, out on 1 December.