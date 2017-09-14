EEW sues after Gdansk contract award voided

The German company EEW is appealing a decision of the Polish Public Procurement Office overturning the result of the tender for building and operating a waste-to-energy plant in Gdansk, Poland. In taking legal action, the firm hoped to dispel the allegations that had been made against EEW so that the original award decision by the Gdansk's local authority waste firm ZUT (Zakład Utylizacyjny Sp. z o.o.) could be confirmed, explained EEW Polska's managing director, Frank Paasche, in a press release.

As reported here, ZUT decided in mid-July to award a contract for the construction and operation of a new wte plant in Gdansk with an annual treatment capacity of 160,000 tonnes to the EEW-led consortium Itpok Gdansk. The decision was contested before the Public Procurement Office (Krajowa Izba Odwoławcza, KIO) by the other remaining bidder, a consortium consisting of the Italian construction concern Astaldi, the plant engineer Termomeccanica Ecologia and the French waste incineration specialst Tiru. In mid-August, the Public Procurement Office decided that the contract would have to be re-awarded – and that EEW's bid would have to be eliminated from consideration.

EEW Polska had been surprised by the finding of the KIO, said Mr Paasche who described the arguments put forward by the unsuccessful bidder as "untenable" and "incomprehensible". Accordingly, EEW had filed suit before the district court in Gdansk on 11 September. The EEW concern's CEO Bernard Kemper stressed that the entire EEW group backed the project. "We stand ready to build and operate a state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment plant for the city of Gdansk under the terms of our binding offer," he said.

