English exports of refuse-derived fuel fall to lowest level since 2012

England's importance to the European waste incineration market as a major exporter of refuse derived fuels (RDF) is rapidly waning. Within three years, RDF exports to Continental Europe have more than halved, falling from just under 3.2 million tonnes in 2018 to less than 1.5 million tonnes last year, according to recently published figures from England's Environment Agency. Exports to Germany and the Netherlands, in particular, have been in sharp decline for years. The main destination country is now Sweden, while the largest single off-taker is Germany's EEW Group.

British RDF exports have been dwindling for some time, having peaked in 2016. With the intensive construction of new domestic waste incineration capacity, export volumes began to decline. But it was with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and Brexit at the start of 2021 that exports truly began to plummet. For one thing, the pandemic-related increase in house-hold and bulky waste had waste to energy (wte) plants in several EU countries operating at or near capacity. For another, the logistics problems, red tape and cost associated with RDF exports are likely to have increased substantially as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.

