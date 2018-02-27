Environment Committee votes for waste package compromise

The EU waste package cleared another hurdle on the path to final adoption on Tuesday morning when it was adopted by the members of the EU Parliament’s Environment Committee (ENVI). The vote follows confirmation of the package by the Council’s Permanent Representatives Committee last Friday. The legislation consists of four pieces of legislation, revisions of the Waste Framework Directive, the Packaging Directive and Landfill Directive and a fourth Directive grouping amendments to numerous other pieces of legislation including those covering waste batteries and end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) and electrical and electronic waste.

Rapporteur Simona Bonafè (S&D) said, “After lengthy negotiations with the Council, we have succeeded in bringing home a great result that lays new foundations for sustainable European economic and social development. Member states will be obliged to follow clear and common measures on the life cycle of raw materials and waste disposal. ”

Shadow rapporteur, German MEP Karl-Heinz Florenz (EPP) commented that while legislators had advanced efforts to protect the environment and fight climate change, the waste package was also an “economic package” which would create 80,000 new jobs and drive millions in economic growth."

According to the EU Parliament press office, the legislation will now be subject to a vote in the plenary in April, which runs from the 16th to the 19th.

