Eon to build biomass power plant for UPM’s Hürth site

Energy group Eon plans to build a new biomass power plant to supply energy to UPM's paper mill in Hürth near Cologne in the west of Germany. The new facility is to combust around 230,000 tonnes of wood waste a year, an Eon spokesperson told EUWID. The group put the investment for the new 20 MW power plant at around €110m.

The facility is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2022. Its fuel will consist of wood waste from the local region, including prunings and fresh and industrial waste wood.

The project is expected to create more than 30 new jobs. Eon and UPM are already working together in Plattling, Bavaria, where Eon operates a combined cycle gas turbine power plant supplying heat and electricity to UPM’s magazine paper mill.