EU ambassadors endorse Single-Use Plastics Directive

The proposed Single-Use Plastics Directive has made a further step towards adoption. The EU member states’ ambassadors have unanimously endorsed the provisional compromise negotiated by representatives of the EU Parliament and the Council in the week before Christmas. On Tuesday, the compromise will be submitted to the European Parliament's Environment Committee.

The proposed Directive bans a number of disposable plastic products, while the consumption of certain other articles is to be measurably reduced. It will introduce extended producer responsibility for cigarette filters containing plastic. The Directive also contains rules on fishing and aquaculture equipment containing plastic such as nets.