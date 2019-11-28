EU Commission calls on Austria to improve rules on WEEE

The European Commission has set Austria a two-month deadline to remedy shortcomings in national rules on e-waste management. The EU authority reported on Wednesday that it had identified "various formal problems" in Austria's legislation. "In particular, it does not correctly transpose some definitions and does not provide for a prohibition of the disposal of untreated waste." The Commission has decided to send a letter of formal notice to Austria, the first step in the infringement procedure. If the EU authority is not satisfied with Austria's response, it may decide to address a reasoned opinion to the Austrian government, the second step in the three-step procedure.

The Commission also said it would launch the second step in procedures against Cyprus, Greece and Italy related to the new RoHS Directive 3017/2102 restricting the use of certain hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment. According to the EU authority, the three member states are in the process of drafting new legislation, but no target date for compliance has been given. It the countries fail to take action within the next two months, the Commission may refer their cases to the Court of Justice of the EU.