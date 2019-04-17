EU Commission clears €54m subsidy for wte plant in Poland

The European Commission has approved plans to support the construction of a waste-to-energy (wte) cogeneration plant located in Olsztyn in the Northeast of Poland under EU State aid rules. The beneficiary of the aid totalling €54m is Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Energetyki Cieplnej Sp. z o.o. (MPEC), a municipally-owned company which operates the region’s district heating network. According to the EU Commission, the project will be organised as a public-private partnership between MPEC and a private partner “selected by the beneficiary through a competitive procedure”.

The EU authority said it found that the aid would contribute to the EU’s energy and environmental objectives "without unduly distorting competition in the single market" and pointed out that cogeneration increases energy efficiency. The Commission also expects the new facility to help reduce municipal waste disposal in landfills by incinerating approximately 100,000 tonnes of waste that is currently landfilled.