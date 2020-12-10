EU Commission plans to raise portable battery collection

The EU Commission wants set much higher targets for the collection of portable batteries. The Brussels institution is proposing that the collection target be raised from 45 to 65 per cent as early as 2025. In 2030, the minimum target would be raised again to 70 per cent under the Commission's proposal for a new legal framework for batteries, which it presented on Thursday in Brussels. The current EU Batteries Directive is to be replaced by a Regulation in order to ensure that implementation of the requirements in the member states is as uniform as possible. The Commission aims to have the legislation enter into force by 1 January 2022.

By raising the minimum targets, the Commission aims to significantly improve the collection and recycling of portable batteries across Europe. However, the Commission also stresses that industrial, automotive and electric vehicle batteries must be collected "in full". All collected batteries should be recycled, with high rates of recovery, especially for valuable materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and lead, according to the proposal.

The Commission also plans to set minimum recycled content standards for industrial and automotive batteries and for traction batteries used in electric vehicles. From 2030, the minimum recycled content requirements for these types of batteries are to be 12 per cent for cobalt, 85 per cent for lead and 4 per cent each for lithium and nickel. From 2035, the levels are then to be raised to 20 per cent for cobalt, 10 per cent for lithium and 12 per cent for nickel.

