EU Commission publishes waste shipments guidance

The European Commission is working to remove barriers to waste shipments between EU member states in the exceptional circumstances created by the coronavirus outbreak. The authority wants to ensure a "common approach to securing the continuation of waste shipments across the EU while maintaining a high level of protection of public health and the environment".

In a guidance document published on Tuesday, Brussels clarified that waste shipments have access to the newly established "green lanes" for goods transport. It also recommended using electronic rather than paper procedures where possible for completing the documentation and notification requirements of the EU Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR). Electronic reports should be used and accepted by competent authorities in all member states, according to the Commission.

