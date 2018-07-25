EU consultation on interface between chemical, product and waste law

The European Commission seeks opinions on the regulation of the interface between chemical, product and waste law and has launched a public consultation. Participants are asked to evaluate the options that the Commission laid out in its Communication and staff working document it published in January of this year. These documents describe the difficulties in reconciling the dual EU policy aims of removing substances of concern from the materials cycle and maximising recycling.

Responses are welcome from individuals, companies, organisations and institutions until 29 October 2018. According to the Commission, the results of the hearing are to inform the process of developing measures to address to these difficulties.

