EU ferrous scrap exports to Turkey surge in first half

Turkey is becoming an increasingly important consumer of European steel scrap. Some 70 per cent of the iron and steel scrap exports from the 27 EU member states in the first half of 2020 were sent to the Turkish market, according to recently published Eurostat figures. Compared to the first half of last year, exports to Turkey rose by a further 6 per cent to 5.1 million tonnes in the reporting period. By contrast, overall ferrous export volumes from EU states declined due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to Eurostat, EU countries exported a total of 7.43 million tonnes of steel scrap to countries outside the EU during the first six months of the year. This figure was down by 5 per cent compared to the first half of 2019. The value of the exports dropped even more dramatically, falling from €2.3bn to €1.9bn, and confirming the price erosion documented in the EUWID market reports over this period.

