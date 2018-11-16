EU Parliament votes for strict DecaBDE limit

The European Parliament has approved setting a strict limit of 10 ppm for the brominated flame retardant DecaBDE in the EU Regulation on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POP). The plenary rejected an amendment which would have permitted unintentional trace contamination of up to 1000 ppm in recycled plastics and products manufactured using them.

The European recycling industry supports the 1000 ppm limit and warns that the 10 ppm limit would put an end to the recycling of plastics from waste electrical and electronic equipment and from scrap cars. This would in turn jeopardise compliance with the recycling targets set for e-waste and end-of-life vehicles. Plastics from e-scrap and car recycling would have to be disposed of as hazardous waste through incineration.

However, Thursday’s first-reading vote in the European Parliament was not the final decision. The EU member states have yet to finalise their position regarding the recast of the POP Regulation. In the following “trilogue” negotiations between the co-legislators Council and Parliament, mediated by the EU Commission, the EU member states might push through the higher limit for recycled material.