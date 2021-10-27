European recycling industry calls for free trade with recycled raw materials

European recyclers are urging policymakers to safeguard free trade in raw materials from recycling. Businesses fear that the upcoming revision of the EU Waste Shipment Regulation will lead to blanket restrictions on the export of these materials. In a letter addressed to EU Commissioners Frans Timmermans, Thierry Breton and Virginius Sinkevičius, the President of the European Parliament and the Slovenian EU Presidency, nearly 300 signatories, among them European national recycling industry federations, the European Recycling Industries' Confederation (Euric) and individual companies, underline the key role raw materials from recycling (RMR) play in the circular economy. Recycling replaces virgin raw materials, most of which are extracted in and imported from countries outside Europe, and make significant greenhouse gas emission savings. The recycling industry also creates local jobs which cannot be outsourced, the signatories argue.

The letter was prompted by potential plans of the EU Commission to restrict the export of secondary raw materials which are classified as non-hazardous under EU law. "Such a measure, if proposed in the revision of the Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR), will have devastating impacts on the European recycling industry and more broadly on the ability to achieve the circular and climate-neutral objectives set by the European Green Deal," according to the letter. Its signatories call for a clear distinction to be made in EU legislaton between RMR that can be used directly in circular value chains and "untreated problematic wastes". Export restrictions to be introduced in the revised WSR should only target those problematic wastes.

Under the Circular Economy Action Plan, the European Commission will take action to "ensure that the EU does not export its waste problems to third countries". According to its provisional agenda, the EU authority plans to table its legislative proposal for revising the WSR in mid-November.