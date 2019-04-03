FCC and CIP to build £480m wte plant near Manchester

The waste management company FCC Environment and the Danish investment company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have announced plans to go ahead with a £480m (ca. €560m) waste to energy plant to be built in Northwest England. With a design throughput of 600,000 tonnes of waste per year, the facility is to be located in Lostock, around 25 km from Manchester, on a site belonging to Tata Chemicals Europe. The project reached financial close on 26 March.

According to the joint announcement from FCC and CIP, the technology for the plant's two boiler lines is to be provided by the French plant engineering concern CNIM, which heads up the consortium building the plant. The waste is to be supplied by FCC and is to consist of "pre-treated waste and C&I waste and residual waste collected from a source or kerbside segregated waste stream". As a condition of the plant's operating permit, no biomass may be used as fuel. FCC is also to operate the wte facility.

The plant is currently expected to go into operation in the second quarter of 2023, following three years of construction.