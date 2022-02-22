Brisk Turkey export business pushes steel scrap prices up in Germany in February

After two months of what had largely been stagnation, steel scrap prices on the German market rose again in February. At the start of the month, steel mills were still reluctant to consider hikes. In the end, however, very brisk export business was the driver behind price increases which had not necessarily been expected by scrap merchants a month earlier. Scrap supply and demand continue to vary greatly from region to region. Transport logistics remain a major problem.

Merchants reported that steel mills had pushed for stable scrap prices or even for slight decreases at the beginning of negotiations. However, interest from Turkish steelmakers became increasingly apparent over the course of the first week of February.

Market sources said that Turkish steel mills were benefiting from the recently improved sales opportunities and rising prices for reinforcing steel bars, and that European scrap exporters had therefore been able to push through price increases. Prices for the export grade HMS 1/2 (80:20) rose by about $30 within two weeks to reach over $500 per tonne CFR.

The full report on the ferrous scrap market in Germany appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (04/2022), published on 23 February. Online subscribers can access the report immediately here:

