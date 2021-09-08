Few changes on German waste plastics market in August

Germany’s waste plastics market experienced much slower business in August because of the summer holidays. Recyclers reported unchanged purchasing and sales prices in most instances. Good-quality commercial PE film scrap was the only grade to become more expensive again in a trend that gathered additional momentum towards the end of the month.

Converters in Malaysia and Vietnam vanished from the export market in August. Many plants in these countries that buy good-quality film scrap had to suspend production because workers had contracted Covid-19. Customers in Turkey were not expected to order commercial mixed film until September. The Turkish government only recently began to distribute import licences after lifting the import ban on PE scrap. India was still an attractive export destination for top-quality film scrap.

