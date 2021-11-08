Film scrap supply tight, some prices higher on German waste plastics market

Prices on the German waste plastics market remained relatively stable once again in October. In some cases, regranulate producers were able to raise their prices for top-quality polypropylene and LDPE grades and offset the slight price increases for scrap film and regrind. Demand from the construction sector for recyclate continues to be decent.

Producers of regrind and regranulate still mostly reported stable sales prices, though. There has not been any relief on the raw materials procurement side, since less production waste is being generated by industry due to short-time work. This was not only the case in businesses supplying auto manufacturing. Some packaging producers were also generating less waste despite the strong economy because they are having difficulties sourcing primary plastics, market participants told EUWID.

Turkish buyers return to the market

As expected, buyers in Turkey started reappearing on the export market and were reportedly particularly interested in purchasing scrap film. Looking ahead to November, the industry is anticipating increased orders from Asia. Malaysia and Vietnam in particular are likely to increase their scrap film purchases, since exports to these countries are no longer subject to the prior notification and consent requirement with the update of the EU Regulation on exports of green-listed waste to non-OECD countries.

The full report on the waste plastics market in Germany appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (23/2021) published on 17 November. Online subscribers can access the report immediately here:

