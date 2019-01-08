The Norwegian refuse-derived fuel (RDF) supplier Geminor is transporting processed household waste from Italy to Scandinavia so that it can be thermally treated northern Europe. A ship carrying RDF from Italy reached a port in the Danish region of Zealand in mid-December, the company reported last week. According to Geminor, the test shipment consisted of around 2,400 tonnes of RDF originating from Naples.

Geminor says this was the first time RDF from Italy has been exported to the Scandinavian market. It noted that the public waste management company in Naples had supplied good quality bales.

Until now, Geminor had focused primarily on supplying waste to energy plants in the Nordic countries with RDF from the UK. The Mediterranean had not been a priority. "However, in a constantly changing market it is important to consider and test several alternative suppliers," said Geminor explaining its exploration of new waste supplies in Italy.