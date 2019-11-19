German recovered paper prices still tumbling in October

There is still no end in sight to the down-hill trend in prices on Germany’s recovered paper market. October brought another round of sometimes significant markdowns across all groups of grades. With massive surplus supply also in play, the circumstances are likely to be similar in November.

The recovered paper market remains in a state of unrest. Prices are still on the move and always in the same direction: downward. "Material is abundantly available,” one source told EUWID. Paper mills already have more than healthy supply. Some converters reportedly have to contend with lower order levels and are reducing the volumes called off under contract or setting prices low to discourage offers.

On top of the large arisings typical for this time of year, "enormous volumes of recovered paper coming from neighbouring countries, particularly France, the UK, Italy and Benelux” were landing on the market. Business practices were becoming harsher on the whole, and contracts were being breached more and more often, sources said.

The full market report on the recovered paper market in Germany also appears in EUWID Recycling & Waste Management 24/2019 published on 27 November.