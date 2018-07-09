Good supply of used PET bottles in Germany

There are no PET recyclers in Germany having a hard time sourcing material at the moment. A few were only accepting amounts under contract in June and were either turning away extra volumes or using the opportunity to cut prices, and were either turning away extra volumes or using the opportunity to cut prices, citing excellent supply with large amounts of mixed bales on offer. Recyclers had very high stocks across the board. Demand from Europe was helping to ease matters a little, though, EUWID sources said.

Flake and regranulate sales remain very healthy, not least thanks to jumps in the primary PET price on the spot market. Preform manufacturers were also buying much more regranulate, insiders added. Recyclers managed to raise prices slightly for both flakes and regranulate.

