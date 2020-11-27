HaloSep recycling plant for fly ash from waste incineration officially inaugurated

Swedish recycler Stena Metall and Danish waste management company Vestforbraending officially inaugurated a demonstration plant to treat fly ash and effluent arising from flue gas cleaning at waste-to-energy (wte) plants in mid-November. The new plant is located near Copenhagen and can recover heavy metals and salts from the waste streams. Unlike the input materials, the remaining ash residues are no longer classified as hazardous waste and can be deposited in landfills for non-hazardous waste, according to the project partners.

The new plant has an annual treatment capacity of 13,000 tonnes, according to a Stena Metall spokesman. This corresponds to the annual arisings of fly ash from Vestforbraending’s wte plant, which recovers around 550,000 tonnes of waste per year.

The "HaloSep” treatment method was jointly developed by the two companies. The project received €2.3m in financing from the EU’s LIFE programme. According to the European Commission, the entire project had a budget of around €5.5m. This amount includes a large share of the general installation costs for the new plant, according to Stena Metall. The plant is owned by Vestforbraending, while the rights for the process are held exclusively by the Swedish recycling group, which established the subsidiary HaloSep AB to market the technology.