Haulage problems drive recovered paper prices higher in Poland

To the surprise of several market players, Polish prices for many types of recovered paper edged higher again, mainly in September. This development came after small price cuts emerged in June and July. The recent increases appear to have relatively little to do with changes in supply and demand. According to market sources in Poland, the rising costs were mainly due to haulage problems as not enough long-distance drivers were available during the peak holiday season.

Thus, an extremely strong demand for road haul-age capacity resulted not only in higher transport prices, it also meant that a few recovered paper deliveries arrived late, incomplete or not at all. Many a paper producer found that their recovered paper stocks sometimes receded to dangerously low levels over the summer. Other paper mills did not want to let inventories get to minimum levels in the first place. At any rate, a variety of buyers were clearly nervous, sources said.

The first paper manufacturers in Poland paid more for recovered paper in the second half of August. Other paper mills did not raise their purchasing prices until September, but then had to pay a larger mark-up.

