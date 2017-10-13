High arisings continue on the German waste textiles market

Very high arisings of original collected stock continue to leave a mark on Germany’s waste textiles market. Sorters are thus entering the strongest season for collection with stock levels that are much higher than average. However, the significance of used clothing volumes collected at the kerbside has continued to decline relative to volumes from containers. This was as true for the autumn, as for the spring. Arisings were so high that businesses could no longer accept all volumes offered, even from their regular suppliers, one major sorter said describing the situation.

Market players told EUWID that collection volumes were up to 20 per cent higher this August than they had been in the same month last year; even bigger jumps had been registered in exceptional cases. Some sources described “incredible volumes”. In September, too, much more material had ended up in textiles banks than last year. Industry insiders are puzzled about the reasons for the shift. One major sorter is hoping for an early onset of wintry weather, as experience shows that less waste textiles end up in containers then.

A labour shortage caused by the continued strength of Germany’s economy is a mounting problem for sorters of waste textiles. The problem is not limited to regions with close to full employment, and is making itself felt to an ever increasing degree in economically disadvantaged areas as well. This shortage includes not only the difficulty in finding lorry drivers, something that other sectors are also experiencing, but also in hiring sorting staff. Sorting performance was coming under mounting pressure as a result, one major sorter remarked. The sector was also complaining about the increasing number of sick days taken by employees.

