IFAT 2020 cancelled

There will be no IFAT in 2020. The trade fair for environmental technology and services, held every two years in Munich, Germany, has become the latest victim to the coronavirus crisis. Organisers at Messe München do not plan to postpone the event to next year, meaning that the next IFAT will take place in 2022.

The event was originally scheduled in early May. Due to the spread of Covid-19 and the associated contact and travel restrictions, Messe München initially decided to postpone the trade fair until September. With the subsequent nationwide ban on major events until 31 August and the recent cancellation of Munich's Oktoberfest which begins in late September, the September IFAT date also became untenable.

The cancellation means that the trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management, which its organiser describes as the world's largest, will not take place again for another two years. The next IFAT is scheduled for 30 May to 3 June 2022, reported Messe München.