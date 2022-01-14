Including municipal waste incineration in EU ETS proposed from 2028

The European Parliament’s lead rapporteur for the reform of the EU emission trading system (ETS) proposes to include municipal waste incineration facilities in the system’s scope from 2028. In order to pre-empt potential negative effects such as increased landfilling and exports of waste to third countries, the MEP Peter Liese proposes in a draft report to require the European Commission to carry out an impact assessment which is to be tabled before the end of 2025, if necessary accompanied by appropriate legislative proposals.

Mr Liese is the rapporteur of the EU Parliament’s Environment Committee responsible for handling the proposal for reforming the EU ETS. The proposal was tabled last year as one element of the EU Commission’s "Fit for 55" package.

In the draft report, Mr Liese justifies including municipal waste incineration in the ETF’s scope by pointing to the EU Parliament’s repeated previous calls for all sectors of the economy to contribute to the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. In order to achieve climate neutrality, municipal waste incineration plants have to be included in the ETS’s scope in the long term. However, due to the risk of waste being diverted to landfills or exported to third countries, a transition period is necessary, according to the draft, to put measures in place to prevent these negative impacts.