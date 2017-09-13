Indaver head De Bruycker elected Cewep president

The Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants (Cewep) has a new president. Indaver CEO Paul De Bruycker was elected to the post by the membership at its general assembly on Tuesday. Mr De Bruycker succeeds the organisation's founder, Ferdinand Kleppmann from the German association ITAD, who is retiring after serving as president of Cewep for more than 15 years.

In addition to a new president, the Cewep members also elected five "deputy presidents": Filippo Brandolini from the Italian association Utilitalia, Michiel Timmerije from the Dutch Waste Management Association, Hubert de Chefdebien from the French association SVDU, Jacob Simonsen from the Danish Waste Management Association, and Carsten Spohn from the German association ITAD.

Mr De Bruycker sees a bright future for the waste-to-energy sector. "More than ever, waste-to-energy will play an essential role in the realisation of a sustainable integrated waste management approach. Waste-to-energy will not only deal with non-recyclable waste and turn it into energy and valuable products but will also play an essential role in making the circular economy happen," he said.

