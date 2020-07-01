Italian recovered paper prices plunge again in June

The bubble on Italy’s recovered paper market has burst. As in other countries, slow demand and resurgent collection volumes following the lifting of coronavirus restriction have sent prices tumbling, especially for ordinary grades, in June. The only difference was that in Italy both the up-ward and downward fluctuations more extreme and prices were now in free fall.

Mixed paper (1.02) prices did not drop as much as those for OCC because less material was available on the free market. Nevertheless, they decreased significantly. Prices have been in constant decline since mid-May when coronavirus restrictions were eased in Italy, shops reopened their doors and other commercial and industrial activities resumed. Price ranges for ordinary grades are very wide as a result in June.

It was unlikely that the market had reached the end of the downward price spiral. Many market players expect prices for ordinary recovered pa-per grades to head lower again in July.

The full report on the recovered paper market in Italy will appear in the next print and e-paper issue of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (14/2020) out on 8 July.



